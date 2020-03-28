'Shubharambh' Written Updates For March 27, 2020: Gunwant Shows His Arrogant Side

Shubharambh is one of the most popular television shows on Colors TV right now and airs every day at 9 pm (IST) from Monday to Friday. The show revolves around the story of two individuals from different walks of life and their ways to keep going ahead. The show stars Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija in lead roles along with several others. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shubharambh. Read to know Shubharambh written updates:

Shubharambh written updates for March 27, 2020

In the latest Shubharambh episode, Aasha asks Rani to not visit the shop as she did not want any drama on an auspicious day. She leaves and Rani says that drama was much needed that day. She calls someone and says that she is coming out. Aasha comes out and searches for Raja, but she could not find him so she calls him up. Meanwhile, Utsav hides his face with a towel and puts some chloroform in his handkerchief. He presses it on Aasha’s face and she faints.

Raja is about to leave when Rani decides to stop him with the divorce papers. She stops him saying that she wants to talk about their divorce. She further says that she is still his wife and nothing would change with him signing the papers. She also says she wants to be with him despite him not being the owner of the shop anymore.

On the other hand, Utsav kidnaps Aasha using auto and texts Rani. Rani sighs in relief and said that she too had the rights to come to the shop and leaves with him. Amid this, Gunwant comes with his family to the shop. He looks at the name board and thinks of changing the name of the shop. Natu kaka greets him while Gunwant sees the green carpet at the entrance. He asks Natu kaka why didn't he use a red carpet instead of a green carpet. Natu Kaka replies saying that he was unable to find a red carpet, so he decides to use a green one instead.

Gunwant slaps him and said that he could not disobey the owner’s words. He fired him from the job while Natu kaka tried pleading him to not to do so by falling on his feet. However, Gunwant asks him to leave and also hurt his hand because he tries to touch him. Everyone gets shocked after seeing that side of him. He throws Natu kaka out and enters the shop with his family.

Later, Raja comes there and hands over all the materials for the pooja to the servants. He stayed out due to Pitrudosh and Rani also stays with him. They recall their moments in the shop while Hitank gives Gunwant the legal property papers of the shop sent by Fufa Ji. Gunwant smirks seeing it and Hitank finds his behaviour weird.

Rani asks Raja where mummy Ji is and Raja replies that she might be somewhere around. When Rani starts enquiring, Darshana says that she was supposed to come with them. Raja gets shocked after hearing it.

