'Shubharambh' Written Updates For March 30, 2020: Asha Is Kidnapped

Shubharambh is one of the most popular television shows on Colors TV right now and airs every day at 9 pm (IST) from Monday to Friday. The show revolves around the story of two individuals from different walks of life and their ways to keep going ahead. The series stars Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija in lead roles along with several others. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shubharambh. Read to know Shubharambh written updates:

Shubharambh written updates for March 30, 2020

The latest episode of Shubharambh starts with Rani informing Raja that she cannot see Asha. Rani even asks Darshana about it but she thought that Asha was coming with Rani. The priest starts with the ceremony but Rani is worried.

Raja gets worried too and tries to call Gunvant to tell him about the same. However, he ignores Raja. On seeing this, Raja then raises his voice and tells that Asha is missing. However, Gunvant tells them that they will see that after the pooja is over. Everyone especially Rani is surprised to see his ignorance. Raja and Hitank go searching for Asha in the meantime.

Just when they were searching, Asha gets a call from Utsav. He talks like a kidnapper and says that he needs 10 Lakhs if they wish to rescue Asha. All of them are worried and head towards Gunvant to talk to him. Utsav then calls Raja as the kidnapper and asks him to arrange the money within ten minutes.

Raja yells and tells everyone that Asha has been kidnapped and they need 10 Lakhs to rescue her. Everyone in the room is shocked except Gunvant. He tells how his reign is about to start and that no one should disturb him. Raja is shocked by seeing Gunvant’s behaviour while Rani thinks to herself that now Raja will see the truth.

