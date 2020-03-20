'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 19 | Phuphaji Comes For A Visit

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the male lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read the Shubharambh March 18 written update to know what happened in last night's episode.

The episode begins with Raja sitting on the side of the road. Asha comes and realises that he has a high fever. Kirtida tells him to go inside the house before he falls ill. Raja tells her that he won’t go anywhere until she leaves. Gunvant says that she will be the death of Raja. Rani tried to talk but she cannot as her hands are tied with a rope and her mouth is covered with a cloth. Asha takes off Rani’s ropes and frees her.

Rani comes out of the auto and tells Raja that he has won. She tells him that she isn’t doing anything to give him trouble. Rani then tells Raja that she will leave because she cannot see him in pain. She cries and tells him that she was staying there for him and now, she will leave for him. Raja asks her to leave and never come back. As Raja askes his family to go inside the house, Kirtida smirks and leaves.

With tears in her eyes, Rani looks at Raja and they both start walking away from each other. As Raja goes inside the house, Rani starts leaving. A car passes by and Rani sees Raja’s Phupha (uncle). She watches him exit from his car and walks up to the front door. Kirtida opens the door and sees Phupha. Gunvant is tensed to see him, but he covers it up with a smile. They touch his feet and ask about his pleasantries. Phupha says he wanted to come and tell everyone about the will and hence, he has come.

Rani comes and greets Phupha, who stops her from doing so. Rani tells Gunvant that she knows that he is throwing her out of the house so that she won’t know what is in the will. Phupha asks her if she is Rani. He then tells her that Gunvant has told him about her, that she tried to steal first and then tried to take the shop under her name. Phupha warns her to not try that while he is here.

Rani tells Phupha that she is Raja’s wife and hence he has the right to know everything. Phupha tells her that she is no one to decide and that he will decide whether she will know anything. Phupha tells Gunvant to ask everyone to gather and that he doesn’t want to waste his time on her. He goes inside the house and Kritida glares at Rani before closing the door on her face.

Rani says that something big is going to happen and that she must go inside the house. She says that she feels that God wants her to know the truth. Inside the house, Phupha meets with everyone. He tells the family that he has Raja’s father, Dhanraj’s will with him. He tells his family that Dhanraj gave him the will and that he has kept it safe until now.

