'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 2 | Gunwant Is Chased By Rani

Shubharambh written updates: March 2

The episode started with Rani telling everyone that Kirtida wanted to say something about Raja. Kirtida went on and said that Raja is a very innocent boy, he has always agreed to whatever Gunwant has told him. Gunwant feared that Kirtida would tell the truth to everyone, so he started to look for ways to distract her and quiet her down.

As Raja was under the influence of bhang, Gunwant hit him with his wheelchair without getting caught. Raja's leg got injured and he screamed in pain. Gunwant escaped from there and hearing Raja scream, everyone went to him.

Then, Gunwant threw a bucket of water on Kirtida in an attempt to bring her back to her senses. Rani saw that and wonder who was throwing water on Kirtida. She realised that whoever it is, they want to bring her back to her senses.

Rani was determined to catch hold of the culprit so she started chasing him. Gunwant ran into the street and Rani followed him. Gunwant hid under a truck and Rani hid behind the truck and waited for him to come out. When Gunwant came outside, Rani caught hold of his kurta and a piece of his kurta got torn. Gunwant ran away without revealing his identity.

Rani kept the torn piece with herself as evidence to find the culprit later. She recognised the embroidery from the piece as one which was sent to her house for the men's kurtas.

Rani went to Asha and told her that someone from their house did not want the truth to come out. Rani showed her the piece of cloth and they thought that it could be either Mehul, Gunwant, or Hitank. The episode ended with them trying to figure out who could it be and why they would want to harm Raja.

