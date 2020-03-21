'Shubharambh' Written Updates | March 20: Reading Of Dhanraj's Will

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the male lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read the Shubharambh March 20 written update to know what happened in last night's episode.

'Shubharambh' written updates

The episode begins with Rani trying to open the windows of the house but is disappointed to find them locked. She looks around and sees some kids playing around and she gets an idea. She asks the kids to help her get in the house. The kids bring a ladder for Rani to climb and get in the house. Rani carefully climbs the ladder and jumps into the balcony of the house.



Inside the house, Phupha tells the family that he has Dhanraj’s will with him. Asha starts crying and asks him why he hid the will from them and why didn’t he tell her about it before? Phupha states that he did whatever he did for the family’s benefit. Meanwhile, Rani hides in the house and is listening to everything.

ALSO READ: 'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 19 | Phuphaji Comes For A Visit

In a flashback, Phupha recalls telling Gunvant that they should tell the family about Dhanraj’s will as he isn’t keeping so well. He says that he is unsure what the future holds and he hence wants to tell the family about the will. Phupha opens the will and reveals that Dhanraj has written that if anything happens to him then the shop will go to Raja. Everyone is shocked after the revelation.

Phupha that says that he had told about the will to Gunvant 18 years back, just a month after Dhanraj passed away. In a flashback, Phupha remembers how Gunvant had said that it hasn’t been a month since Dhanraj passed away and that the tears in his eyes haven’t dried up yet. He has said that the will doesn’t mention anything about the house. Phupha had said that that’s because the house belongs to everyone.

ALSO READ: 'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 18 | Raja Openly Challenges Rani

Gunvant had said that Asha can’t run the shop and Raja is very young to run the shop. He had also stated that he doesn’t care about the will, but Kirtida might be hurt if nothing is given to their sons Mehul and Hitank He further adds that the family needs to be together and with the revelation of the will, the family will be destroyed. Gunvant suggests that they wait until Raja becomes an adult, and then they will tell about the will to the entire house.

Asha cries and says that this is good news. She also says that she has cursed her husband all these years for not giving them anything but things are different now. She hugs Raja and says sorry to Dhanraj while mentioning that he did think about them. Raja consoles and she asks Phuphaji to show her the papers of the will. She checks the will and sees Raja’s name printed on it. Phupha says Gunvant has taken care of the family till date.

ALSO READ: 'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 17 | Rani Sleeps In A Rickshaw

Gunvant recalls in a flashback how he had told Kirtida that the information of the will should be known to the family, especially not in front of Rani. Phupha says that Gunvant considers Raja as the owner of the shop and has asked him to read the will to Raja in front of everyone as some person had their eyes on the riches of the family. Rani is shocked to hear this.

Rani recalls in a flashback that Gunvant had told her to go to his lawyer friend and change the papers of the shop into Raja’s name and to keep it a secret. She recalls how Gunvant had made the papers in her name and that is why Raja threw her out of the house. She says that they are both players and that ensured that she stays out of the house so that she doesn’t find out that all the business belongs to Raja.

ALSO READ: 'Shubharambh' Written Updates | March 16: Rani Steps Out Of The House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.