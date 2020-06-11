Shveta Salve Shares Screenshots Of Users Posting Lewd Comments, Says 'Ignore No More'

Actor Shveta Salve started off her day with a morning workout routine with close friends Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble while being live on Instagram. The actor has been using Instagram as a platform to connect with people and also engage with her fans by sharing tidbits of her life and indulging in a healthy conversation about various topics. But this time around, Shveta Salve's day turned bitter when a number of users started commenting sexual, lewd and disrespectful comments. Shveta chose not to ignore the users posting distasteful comments and chose to bring them to light by posting their comments and usernames on her Instagram stories. Check it out below -

Shveta Salve says 'Ignore no more'

Shveta Salve took to her Instagram stories and expressed her thoughts over users who were leaving distasteful comments under her post. The actor shared that sheis tired of being subjected to toxicity on social media by users who hide behind faceless accounts. She also urged everyone to not take sexual comments on social media lightly and asked them to take action. She also showed her support to the #IgnoreNoMore campaign and wrote that every account that she could take note of will be reported.

Shveta Salve exposed a number of users who were posting sexual remarks under her Instagram live and tagged them in the story. She also wrote that each and every account pointed out by her will be reported. After bringing a few of the culprits to the light, Shveta Salve posted another message in her Instagram stories asking hard-knock questions like 'When will men be held accountable for their actions?' & 'When will women feel secured enough to take action?'. She encouraged people to take a stand themselves rather than waiting for someone else to do it. Check out her message below -

Just a few hours after Shveta Salve brought some of the distasteful commenters to light, one of them sent an apology to the actor. The user wrote that he has lost his career and that he is immature. The user also wrote that his mother will kill him.

Shveta posted the screenshots of the user asking for forgiveness in her stories and wrote that 'Sorry doesn't cut it anymore'. Whereas she also asked the user to share his comments with his mother and show her how his mind works. The actor since then has received ample support for pointing out an ongoing issue.

