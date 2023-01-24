Shweta Kawaatra On Battling Postpartum Depression: 'I Felt Helpless And Suicidal'

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Shweta Kawaatra recently spoke about her postpartum depression and said that it lasted for over five years. In a recent interview, the actor also spoke about having panic attacks and suicidal thoughts. “I was not just low, I had brain fog. I had panic attacks. I would be angry for no reason. I used to feel helpless and suicidal. It was a hopeless situation,” Kawaatra told to Hindustan Times.

She added, “I did Baal Veer because I had lost all confidence. In depression, you want to isolate yourself. You feel very conscious of yourself and underconfident. The makers were kind enough to support my timings. I did the show only to get my confidence back."

Shweta on work-life balance

In response to a question that which medium between TV and films she prefers, the actor replied that she likes both of them until it doesn’t get overwhelming. She went on to say that it took her five years to breathe easy and since her daughter is 10 years old, she wants to take care of her.

The actor said that she would love to do TV, but it is difficult to balance work and home while working for it. She said, "Thode demanding hours hote hain TV mein. I want work to be one part of my life."

Shweta said that OTT and films allow you to have your own time and she would love to do a TV show if it is for 6 months only.

More about Shweta Kawaatra

The actress has now recovered from post-partum depression. She had given birth to her daughter, Zahara Tabeetha, in May 2012. Kawaatra was last featured in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu' (2022). Prior to the film, the actor did a show named 'Baal Veer', seven years ago.

While the actress has been a part of many shows, the serial that gave her immense popularity was 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'. It is one of the most successful shows in the Indian telly industry. The show aired from 2000-2008.

