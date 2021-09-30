Shweta Tiwari Admitted To Hospital Due To Weakness, Ex-husband Wishes Speedy Recovery

Television star Shweta Tiwari who recently appeared on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been admitted to a hospital. In a statement obtained by Indian Express, Tiwari’s team revealed that her being hospitalised is the result of the actor not getting enough rest due to her hectic work schedule. The statement further revealed that Shweta is presently recuperating and will return home soon.

“The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change,” read the statement from her team. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor was recently featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was amongst the finalists of the show along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood. Actor Arjun Bijlani gave a tough competition and emerged as the winner of the reality show. Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli who is currently fighting a legal battle with the actor took to Instagram and penned a note while praying for Tiwari’s speedy recovery.

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli sends speedy recovery wishes

His note read, “Mere aur mere ladke ki aapas main milne aur saath rehne ke haq ki ladai apni jagah hai aur Court main chal rahi hai, par Bhagwan kare Shweta jaldi se tandarust ho jaye. Actor bechaare aap sabke saamne sabse sundar ban ne ke chakkar main, aur aap sabka aur zyaada pyaar paane ke Iiye, zaroorat se zyaada body banate rehte hain, kam se kam khana khate rehte hain, aur phir ek din unka dil thak jaata hai. (My fight to meet and be with my son is a separate issue and is in court right now. But I pray to god for Shweta’s recovery at the earliest. In order to present their best physique and beauty to get maximum audience love, actors go to extreme limits, eat less and stress out their bodies. Ultimately their heart gets tired one day.)”

Earlier this year, Shweta had a fight with Abhinav Kohli who accused her of separating him from their son Reyansh Kohli. He had also claimed in a video that the actor left their son at an undisclosed location before leaving for Cape Town to shoot for the reality show. However, Shweta retaliated back saying that she had informed him about their son's whereabouts before leaving.

IMAGE: Instagram/@ShwetaTiwari