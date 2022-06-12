While Shweta Tiwari can be counted among the popular Indian TV celebrities who garnered immense love and adulation from the audience, her daughter, Palak Tiwari is earning fame for her stellar performances in several music videos.

As Shweta Tiwari has frequently spoken about her alleged troubled marriage with her former husband, Raja Chaudhary, with whom she shares a daughter, Palak Tiwari, the actor recently reflected on the difficult past and revealed how her daughter witnessed and reacted to the atrocities done to her by her father.

Shweta Tiwari reveals daughter Palak witnessed atrocities by former's ex-husband

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Shweta Tiwari recalled the time when her former husband, Raja Chaudhary allegedly beat her right in front of her daughter, Palak who was just 12-year-old during that time. She even revealed how he harassed her several times in the presence of her daughter. Adding to it, she even mentioned how her daughter still had a hope that her father would love her as she watched him on TV. Shweta also revealed how her former husband made false claims about her not allowing him to meet their daughter.

She said, “Palak, who is only 12 years old, has seen the atrocities done by her father on me. He beat and harassed me many times in front of her. But, she always had a hope that her father would love her as she watches Raja on TV. He made many false claims about me that I would not allow him to meet my daughter”.

Moreover, Shweta recalled the time when she and Raja Chaudhary had two proposals during the divorce one of which was either take the house with joint ownership with Palak or take the entire ownership and stay away from their daughter. She further mentioned how her ex-husband chose the second option.

“During the divorce, we made two proposals, either take a house, which will also be in the name of our daughter Palak. Or take a house which will be named after him and stay away from Palak. He immediately chose the latter option. He wanted to get a house to take away from our life and I bought Shanti for my daughter and myself at this cost,” she added.

Image: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari/@rajachaudhary