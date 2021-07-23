Shweta Tiwari And Palak Turn Workout Buddies, Give Fans Major Mother-daughter Goals

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak have become workout buddies and are giving us major goals. The mother-daughter duo was recently tagged in a video by their personal trainer, Sahil Rasheed, on Instagram. Shweta Tiwari is one of the coolest moms in the industry and her equation with her children has often shown just that.

Tiwari has always shared a special relationship with her daughter, Palak. The 20-year-old, whose name is Palak Chaudhary, is Tiwari's daughter from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary. However, troubles that the family has had with Chaudhary's alcoholism and abuse in the past, have led to a certain estrangement, which also explains why Palak prefers to use her mother's maiden name, Tiwari, instead of Chaudhary on Instagram.

Shweta Tiwari's intense workout video with daughter Palak

Shweta and Palak's recent workout video at the gym has been making headlines. The video, shared by Tiwari's personal trainer, has received over 250k views on Instagram. Her trainer shared the video with the caption, "LIKE MOTHER ~ LIKE DAUGHTER @shweta.tiwari & @palaktiwarii challenging & motivating each other."

The workout video features the duo exercising intensely. The two can also be seen providing support to one another during one of the exercises. While Tiwari was seen wearing a black t-shirt with grey yoga pants, her daughter paired the same pants with a white t-shirt.

A sneak peek into Shweta and Palak Tiwari's Instagram posts

Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak often share posts with one another on social media. The two even collaborated for a Kurkure advertisement last year in August. In March 2021, Shweta's Instagram also featured a post with several photos from a hiking trip she took with her family which included her daughter Palak, and son Reyansh. Take a look -

Palak also often features her mother on her social media. For the occasion of Shweta Tiwari's birthday, Palak shared a few photos with her mother in which the two could be seen dressed in matching ensembles of red and white. She shared the post with the caption, "Happy birthday to my Jr. Tiwari @shweta.tiwari," take a look -

IMAGE - PALAK TIWARII

