Shweta Tiwari Encourages Daughter Palak To Fight Domestic Violence On Women's Day

Shweta Tiwari tells her daughter to fight domestic violence

People across the globe celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8. On this special occasion, actor Shweta Tiwari chose to raise awareness about domestic violence and how it is important to fight against it. Shweta promoted a shampoo brand and through their initiative #MeriBetiStrong, she addressed an important letter to her daughter.

Talking about her personal experiences while dealing with the same issue, Shweta Tiwari highlighted how she spoke up against it for the sake of her children and especially her daughter Palak. She added that many people criticised her decision to speak up but she still chose to stand up and fight the situation. Along with the video, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Dear daughter, on this Women’s Day I wish you all the strength, courage, and integrity for you to fight your life’s battles. I hope my experiences and right actions become a guidepost as you navigate through life’s obstacles”.

The TV actor further continued and wrote, “To all the women out there: Don’t carry on silently when you are undergoing domestic abuse. Speak up, at least your daughter’s sake, so that she doesn’t learn to remain silent when, God forbid, her life’s ship hits the rocks”. Shweta Tiwari then added the domestic violence helpline number 181 and concluded her letter. Take a look at Shweta Tiwari’s Women’s Day post here.

Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram post received an immense response from her fans on Instagram. One fan commented on the post and wrote, “Absolutely agree, but still there are women who are suffering, who are carrying the burden, who are quiet! The patriarchy has made them so weak. Wish for a world that has freedom for women as much as the men have!” Another fan wished Shweta on this special occasion and one fan even thanked her for her encouraging post. Take a look at these comments on Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram post below.

