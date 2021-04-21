Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Abs, Says She Will Achieve Her Fitness Goal 'one Pound At A Time'

Television actor Shweta Tiwari is currently working hard towards her fitness goal. The actor took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie flaunting her abs and also mentioned the names of her team members who have helped her come this far. Take a look at Shweta Tiwari talking about her fitness goal.

Shweta Tiwari says she has no deadlines as she flaunted her abs

Shweta Tiwari mentioned in her Instagram story that she has no deadline to reach her fitness goal. She will get there one pound at a time. Shweta wore a black cami top and paired it with white workout shorts. She rolled her top up to flaunt her abs. Here is a look at the screenshot of Shweta Tiwari's Instagram story.

Image source: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

The actor recently shared a few pictures from her photoshoot. In the pictures, she wore a lime asymmetrical dress with a plunged neckline and ruffles all over it. She accessorized her outfit with pearl danglers. She also shared a few pictures where she wore a pink shimmer top with puffed sleeves and plunged neckline. She paired the top with black flared pants and wore a massive pair of gold earring. The actor also flaunted her abs in an orange printed pantsuit and paired it with a grey camisole and orange pump stilettoes.

She also shared a couple of photos with her son Reyansh Kohli. The two were seen relaxing on a hammock on a vacation. Shweta gave him a peck on his head while he looked away from the camera. She wore a pink and white checkered shirt dress while spending time with her son. She wrote that these moments were blissful for her. Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's photos with her son.

Shweta Tiwari on the work front

Shweta Tiwari is known for her TV shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Jaane Kya Baat Hui and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. The actor was last seen in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan playing the role of Guneet Sikka. The show also starred Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles. The actor also appeared on the reality show India's Best Dancer as a guest.

Promo Image source: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

