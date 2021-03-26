Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Her Washboard Abs, Draws Attention From Many TV Celebs; View Pic

Shweta Tiwari who became a household name with her role of ‘Prerna’ in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Ki recently took to her Instagram handle to share a string of photos showing off her washboard abs. The 40-year-old actor, who lost oodles of weight this year, looked confident than ever and much more comfortable in her skin. Check out the stunning photos that not just amazed her fans but also many television celebrities.

Shweta Tiwari's photos flaunting her washboard abs

In Shweta Tiwari's Instagram post from Thursday, she flashed her perfectly toned abs in the series of pictures. She was seen posing in an orange and white floral pantsuit paired with a powder blue tube top. She completed her look with a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses, matching stilettoes, and a dainty gold necklace.

Shweta Tiwari's abs drew the attention of many television celebrities including Karanvir Bohra who played the role of her son 'Prem' in Kasauti Zindagi Ki and he wrote: "Those abs mommie" with many fire emoticons. Ridhima Pandit wrote, "Dude Abs" with heart eyes and fire emoticons. Daljeet Kaur wrote "Uffffff hawwwwtnesssss" with fire emoticons whereas Saumya Tandon wrote "Your hard work on your body shows. Go roaring yummy mummy". Anjum Fakih, Ashmit Patel, and Sara Khan commented with several fire emoticons, Her fans were also astonished and one wrote "omg unbelievable super mom" and the other wrote "ohhh god, pls stop we cannot handle so much hotness" and many such comments.

Details of Shweta Tiwari's weight loss

Shweta Tiwari lost a good amount of weight which she revealed through her Instagram post in February. Upon sharing a picture with her dietician, she wrote in the caption that it was not easy for her and it took a lot of self-control and willpower. She thanked her nutritionist in the post who made her “difficult journey easy and fun”. After which she has been posing for several photoshoots and the actor looks fabulous than ever with her new physique.

After she rose to fame from Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Shweta Tiwari appeared in many television shows including Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Baal Veer, Begusarai, and many more. She was also a part of dance reality shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and she won Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. On the professional front, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Sony TV’s romantic comedy series Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which featured Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari.

Promo Image Source: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

