Shweta Tiwari Granted Custody Of Her Son, Abhinav Kohli Gets Visitation Rights

In a big relief to actor Shweta Tiwari, the Bombay High Court has granted the custody of her five-year-old son, Reyansh, reported Hindustan Times. The verdict comes in a Habeas Corpus petition filed by her estranged husband and actor Abhinav Kohli, who alleged that Tiwari kept him away from his son. The High Court also announced that Kohli would, however, get access to the former couple's son. Kohli can now speak to his son through video conferencing daily for half an hour and visit him on weekends for two hours. According to the report by Hindustan Times, in the legal battle, Abhinav Kohli cited that Tiwari is a busy actor and thus, does not have enough time for Reyansh. However, the High Court dismissed his petition and ordered in favour of Tiwari and granted Kohli visitation rights for a brief period. According to the order, the actor can meet his son for two hours twice a week in their building premises, as the former couple lives in the same building in Mumbai.

The report suggests that the Kausauti Zindagi Ki star is 'honestly satisfied with the judgement' and she is 'happy for now.' Tiwari said that Kohli would 'follow her everywhere she went with Reyansh in the past two years, and create a ruckus.' She stated that it was 'mentally exhausting for her and her son.' The actor also mentioned that she never stopped her son and Kohli from talking, but wrong allegations were put on her.

Tiwari explained her side by saying that even though Kohli was allowed to video call Reyansh for half an hour, she 'always allowed him the right to visit their son' and 'never stopped them from talking more because she understood.' The Bigg Boss winner stated that Kohli 'painted her as a bad mother, who does not care about and neglects her child's health.' She revealed that Kohli alleged that Tiwari kidnapped Reyansh and kept him away despite knowing about his whereabouts.

Furthermore, Kohli is relieved as the judgement at least gave him the rights to visit Reyansh. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kohli said that it has been 11 months since he met his son and met him just once in between for over 45 minutes. Kohli added that it 'would have been wonderful if he could meet Reyansh every day or even better if they had joint custody.' He expressed a sigh of relief by saying that he is grateful to at least be able to meet his son twice a week. He explained, 'that is more than enough for now' and that it is a 'big deal for him.'

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli got married in July 2013, and their son, Reyansh, was born in 2016. After the couple parted their ways after several disputes, Kohli moved into his mother’s house. Kohli’s mother stays in the same building in Mumbai, where Tiwari’s home is located.

Image: Instagram/@shwetatiwari