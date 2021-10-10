Shweta Tiwari Grooves With Daughter Palak; Srishty Rode Calls Them 'sisters'

Television star Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak recently celebrated their birthdays on October 4 and October 8 respectively. The actress shared a fun dance video from the joint celebration and her son Reyansh made a cameo in the video.

Taking to Instagram, the actress uploaded a video in which the mother-daughter duo can be seen dancing to the viral audio of Best Friends. While Palak wore a colourful dress, Shweta was dressed in a pair of denim shorts and a green t-shirt. In the caption, Shweta wrote, “B’day dance with my Princess @palaktiwarii", and dropped heart emojis.

After noticing the adorable video, Shweta's friends and industry colleagues were quick to shower the post with love. While Sangeeta Bijlani commented, “You both are too adorable.” Srishty Rode commented, “Omgggg sistersss,” and dropped a heart emoji. Among others, Karanvir Bohra and Vikas Kalantari dropped heart emojis and wished her daughter a happy birthday.

On the other hand, Palak shared another video in which she is dancing with her mom on yet another song, DJ Luke's Might Be. Many fans dropped comments and appreciated how young and energetic her mother looked in the videos. One of the fans wrote, “Yaar kon kahega ye mommy hai no (Who can say you are a mom)?” Another fan wrote, “You are fooling me, when did you have these kids?” Take a look:

Shweta Tiwari's cryptic post intrigues fans

Earlier, Shweta had shared beautiful pictures of herself but what grabbed attention was the caption on her pictures. In the caption, she hinted at someone who checks her page religiously. She wrote, “They hate Me, but they check my page religiously.” Quickly after singer Rahul Vaidya asked, “who??? That girl u were talking about.” To which, Shweta answered, "No!!!! It was the guy I was talking about." After this cryptic post, the intrigued fans began asking questions on the post.

Updates on Shweta Tiwari

Recently, Shweta Tiwari was admitted to a hospital due to weakness and no rest. Reportedly, she was not getting enough rest due to her hectic work schedule. The actor last appeared on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was amongst the finalists of the show along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood.

Meanwhile, her daughter Palak will make her acting debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Directed by Vishal Mishra, the film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat and Vivek Oberoi.

