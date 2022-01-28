Shweta Tiwari Issues Apology After Recent Statement On God: 'It Was Never My Intention'

Television actor Shweta Tiwari recently came under fire for a remark she made about God, while she was promoting her latest show. The actor was criticized for a controversial statement she made as she mentioned her innerwear and God in the same sentence. The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra, took to social media handles and expressed his discontent and also urged the police to take action against Tiwari. Shweta Tiwari has now issued an apology for her comments.

Shweta Tiwari's statement read-

It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large.

I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt the feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my statement has unintentionally caused a lot of people.