Shweta Tiwari On How She Cannot Wait To Go Out To Work Post-pandemic

Shweta Tiwari, one of the prominent actors of the Indian entertainment industry recently opened up about what made her participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant. She even recalled the time when she came across people who were facing financial trouble during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged people to follow protocols while stepping out to work.

Shweta Tiwari on not paying attention to trolling

As per the reports by Hindustan Times, Shweta Tiwari recently talked about how one needs money and financial security to survive and fight this pandemic. She also spoke about how people needed awareness and should follow protocols while going out to work. Sharing the consequences if one didn’t follow the protocols, she stated how one would need medical care and sometimes lakh of money to be hospitalised if they fall ill. Speaking about the financial struggles of people during the pandemic, she added how people had to pay their EMIs and bills even if they weren’t working and stated how one had no idea how long will the pandemic last. She further confessed how she could not wait for the pandemic to end before she got out to work and urged everyone to be prepared as the third wave was looming.

Shweta Tiwari also confessed why she decided to choose Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and revealed that she needed money to survive. Adding to it, she also mentioned how people wanted to get back to work but many didn’t have that option and stated how many of her friends lost their jobs and had no work. She also recalled how she had seen people crying either because they lost their jobs or were in financial trouble and added how the last 15 months were bad for so many. She even revealed how there were several businesses that made millions and took advantage of the situation and added how pandemic taught us the value of health, family, and nature.

When asked whether she ever felt the need to explain herself to people she denied it and stated that she will do what is important and right for her family and added how not paying attention to bitching and trolling has kept her going. In the end, she shared how her mantra in life was to focus on herself and move on.

IMAGE: SHWETA TIWARI'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.