Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya And Others Pose Together On KKK11 Sets In Cape Town, See Pic

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have lately been sharing various updates from the shooting location of the reality show and the pictures have been leaving the fans hungry for more. In one of the pictures shared by television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, she can be seen posing alongside celebrated artists like Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Rahul Vaidya, amidst the stunning scenery of Cape Town. In the comments section of the post, fans have expressed their excitement and have wished the contestants for the journey that lies ahead.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants pose together

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is a contestant on the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, recently took to social media to share a fun picture with a few of her co-contestants. In the photograph posted, she can be seen posing with Varun Sood, Shweta Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Rahul Vaidya, who will also be seen as contestants on the popular reality show. All five celebrities are seen posing at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town as they have been finishing up their shooting schedule in the city. Divyanka, Varun and Rahul are also seen flashing the thumbs-up sign while posing delightfully for the pictures.

In the picture shared, all contestants are seen dressed in simple and urban cool outfits. Varun Sood has opted for grey sweatpants and a simple white T-shirt which has been topped up with a white cap. Rahul Vaidya and Vishal Aditya Singh have tipped up their outfits with simple blue zipper jackets and bright shoes which adds a stylish effect to their looks. The ladies, on the other hand, have opted for simple tops as Shweta Tripathi is seen dressed in a black crop top while Divyanka Tripathi has opted for a casual white T-shirt.

In the caption for the post, Divyanka Tripathi has mentioned how touristy they look while posing together. She has also specified that the team has been living in a bio-bubble and they are all following proper precautions while filming the episodes. Have a look at the post on Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various fans have wished the team for the journey that lies ahead. Rahul Vaidya's fans have also flooded the space with best wishes as they are excited to see their star on the show. Have a look.

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA AND SHWETA TIWARI'S INSTAGRAM

