Shweta Tiwari Reacts To Being Called Prerna From 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'; Watch

Shweta Tiwari is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. Amid the work, the contestants have been sharing glimpses of their whereabouts on social media. Recently, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor took to her Instagram story to share a video where Aastha Gill is working on her hair. The original video was shared by Sana Makbul. In the video, Aastha can be seen braiding Shweta's hair when Arjun Bijlani asks, "Aap Prerna Ke Baal bana rahe hai? (Are you styling Prerna's hair?)". To which Shweta replies, "What Prerna?". Arjun then confirms the name of the character and says, "Prerna Basu..Barson ki Prerna". The trio then laughs together. Check it out.

Shweta Tiwari reacts to being called Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Arjun then goes on to ask Aastha how she feels while working on Shweta's hair. To which, she replies, "Main dhanya ho gayi (I feel blessed)". The actor continues to question the kind of hairstyle she is making, after which Aastha laughs and says that she is not doing anything but is present there for the video. All three of them burst into laughter after the reply. While sharing the video, Sana wrote, "Our new hairstylist" in the video. Watch the video here.

Shweta Tiwari flaunts her abs

Earlier, Shweta took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her toned abs. She is decked up in a red crop top and denim jeans and left her hair open. In another post, she was seen wearing the same top but with a denim skirt and jacket. She posed while standing on a block. Have a look.

A look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

The reality show that is filled with various tasks is set to release its 11th season. The contestants are already in Cape Town to shoot for the show. Last year, Nia Sharma took home the trophy and this year it will be interesting to see who will finish all the deadly tasks to become the winner. 12 names from the film and TV industry have been finalised for the show. The final contestant list includes Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

