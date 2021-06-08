Shweta Tiwari Reveals Her Unconventional Nickname On The Sets Of 'Khatron Ke Khliadi 11'

Actor Shweta Tiwari is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, for the shooting of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK11). The other KKK11 celebrity contestants with her include Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Sourabh Raaj Jain, among others. On Monday, June 7, Shweta Tiwari revealed that she has acquired a new nickname on the sets of KKK11.

Shweta Tiwari's nickname on the set of Khatron Ke Khilani 11

Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram stories to reveal she had acquired the nickname "mumma" on the set of KKK11. In the video, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame was seen being groomed by a makeup artist Francois Rademeyer and she tells him, "So you promise you will make me look prettier?". To which he replied, "Oh yes, mumma! oh yes!" with a pizzaz. Shweta talks about her nickname and says, "So, by the way, if you guys do not know. My nickname, here, in Khatron Ke Khiladi is 'mumma'".

Shweta says with a slight eye roll, "Everybody calls me 'mumma'." The makeup artist and his assistant Klarese Nel went on to tease her "Mumma". Shweta then added, "So, I am the mumma. 'jagat mumma' of Fear Factor. Africa". Nel went on to joke by calling her "mother of Africa" and Shweta Tiwari cracks up and laughs with them. Watch video-

A look at Shweta Tiwari's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fun

Shweta Tiwari along with other contestants jetted off to South Africa for KKK11 on May 7 and has been sharing the sneak peek of her fun with contestants ever since. Yesterday, she shared a photo with contestant Vishal Singh and it looked like he also had a nickname since Shweta captioned it "Humara Babua". A couple of weeks ago she had shared another photo with him and captioned it "Tiwari and Bihari".

A week after reaching the destination, Shweta Tiwari shared a string of images of her at a beautiful location in Cape Town. In the images, she was seen wearing a denim skirt paired with a white and red striped crop top under a denim jacket and she sported a pair of sneakers. She also shared an image with just crop top in another post showing off her washboard abs and captioned the post, "BRING IT ON!".

