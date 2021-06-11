Shweta Tiwari Shares BTS Video From Sets Of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

Shweta Tiwari recently took to Instagram and shared a BTS video of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in which a few contestants can be seen getting ready for their shot. In the video, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, and Shweta can be seen interacting with the crew members. Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's Instagram post below.

Shweta Tiwari shares KKK11 BTS video

Shweta shared a video in which the trio can be seen talking to a girl in the dressing room. Abhinav bought the girl a "wishy flower" who loves to collect leaves and flowers and revealed that he had been observing her for the same since day one. She collects such pieces and displays them at home. When Shweta asked whom she is going to miss the most once they will be gone, the girl said that she loves Abhinav’s side and he bought her many antique pieces while all of them shared a laugh. The video ended with a makeup artist applying face spray on Varun’s face. Have a look at the stills from the video below.

Shweta has been sharing pictures with several KKK11 contestants regularly. Recently, she shared a set of pictures posing with Rahul Vaidya in which she wore black shorts, navy blue sports bra and paired her look by wrapping a bright, blue jacket around her waist. Her hair was left loose and she opted for black sports shoes.

On the other hand, Rahul wore white pants, white t-shirt and paired his look with an orangish jacket. He opted for white shoes and sunglasses. She captioned her post by writing, “The Affable,Agreeable and Amiable person of kkk11 @rahulvaidyarkv.” Reena Aggarwal commented on her post by writing, “Super cute and fit” along with a red heart emoji whereas Eesha Agarwal dropped a fire heart emoji. Check out their reactions below.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

KKK11 contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raj Jain, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Shweta Tiwari. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will start airing on Colors from July 21, 2021.

