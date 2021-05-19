Shweta Tiwari Shares Video From 'KKK 11' Sets Shot By 'most Talented Guy' Abhinav Shukla

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are making the most of their time having fun on the sets of the show when they are not performing dangerous stunts. Recently, television actor Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from her time on the sets of this stunt-based reality show. She also shared that the video was shot by the 'most talented guy' Abhinav Shukla.

In the video, Shweta is seen walking twirling around for the camera. She then takes her jacket off and prompts the camera to follow her. And finally, she enters her makeup room and she shows off her hair and finally blows a flying kiss into the camera. In the caption of the post, she credited Abhinav Shukla for the video. She wrote, "Bts with The most talented Guy on the sets @ashukla09 #kkk11 #darrvsdare #capetown". She also informed her fans that she had only taken her mask off to shoot the video.

As soon as Shweta Tiwari's video was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to shower love on it. Many have agreed with her by saying that Abhinav is truly 'a talented guy' while many others have complimented her on her look in the video. See their reactions below.

A look into Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

The 40-year-old actor has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her what she does when she isn't shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, she shared a series of pictures that were shot by Arjun Bijlani. In the photos, Shweta is donning a pink full-sleeved teeshirt and a pair of blue denim shorts. She is also wearing a pair of funky sunglasses. Her hair is left open and cascading down her shoulders. Her fans could not stop gushing over her pictures as many have described her as 'stunning' while a few others asked her if she ever 'ages'.

The latest instalment of Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Her fellow contestants for the season are Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raj Jain, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. The show is expected to air in July 2021.

