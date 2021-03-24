Shweta Tiwari Spends 'blissful' Time On A Hammock With Son Reyansh, See Pics

Shweta Tiwari is often seen sharing pictures of her son Reyansh and daughter Palak on her Instagram. Recently, the actress shared a series of photos with her son on her Instagram. Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's photos here.

Shweta Tiwari's photos with son Reyansh

Shweta Tiwari's son Reyansh's photos are often seen on the actress' Instagram. Her recent series of photos has the actress and her son enjoying a blissful time outdoors. In the photos, the mother-son duo posed for the camera while relaxing on a hammock. Shweta sported a casual look in a white and orange checkered dress white with no makeup. While sharing the photos, Shweta wrote "Blissful" in her captions.

Shweta Tiwari has two kids - Palak Tiwari, her daughter from her first husband Raja Choudary whom she divorced in 2007 and cited the reason as domestic abuse and Choudary's alcohol addiction. The actress got married to Abhinav Kholi in 2013 and had their son Reyansh in 2016. The couple separated in 2019 after the actress lodged a complaint against him for verbally abusing her daughter Palak.

Fans react to Shweta Tiwari's latest post

The actress is quite popular on social media and has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Fans quickly filled the comment section with heart emoticons. Most of the fans commented that the actress' son Reyansh looked really cute. One fan commented that both the mother and the son looked cute and adorable. While one fan commented that Shweta looked stunningly beautiful and that she was both a great mother and a strong and bold woman.

A quick look at Shweta Tiwari's career

Shweta became a household name through her role as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay which ran from 2001-2008. The actress later participated in a reality show and emerged as the winner, further intensifying her popularity. The actress was next seen in the TV series Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. The show focused on various ups and downs parents faced while raising their kids. A few of Shweta Tiwari's TV shows include Kahiin Kisii Roz, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

