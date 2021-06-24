Shweta Tiwari Wishes Aastha Gill On Her Birthday With Fun BTS Pictures From 'KKK11' Set

Singer Aastha Gill who has entertained the audience with her songs like DJ Wale Babu, Buzz, Naagin and most recently with Paani Paani rang in her 30th birthday on June 24. The singer who will soon be seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, received a lot of love and wishes from her fans, friends and industry colleagues. Among those is television actor and fellow KKK 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari who took to her social media page to share some fun BTS pictures to celebrate Aastha's special day.

Shweta Tiwari shares KKK 11 BTS pic on Aastha Gill's birthday

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a series of three pictures featuring herself, Aastha and Abhinav Shukla which was clicked amid the shoot of the reality show. In the pictures shared, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants can be seen posing on a green field next to what looked like an old rustic and abandoned plane. While Shweta is dressed in a navy blue tracksuit with her top open and a pink Nike sports bra underneath, birthday girl Aastha is wearing a white oversized pullover with black shorts. The two can be seen hugging each other in the picture, with Abhinav dressed in a red bomber jacket with a white t-shirt and black pants posing in the background. Along with the picture, Shweta wrote, "Oyeeee! Aajj Iss ladki ka Birthday Hai Yaar!" which roughly translates to, "Hey! Today is this girl's birthday my friend!"

Netizens react to Shweta Tiwari's photos

As soon as the pictures were posted, birthday wishes kept pouring in for the singer in the comments section. The netizens also loved the pictures shared and flooded Shweta's comments section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look.

A glimpse into Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is very active on social media and has lately been sharing many BTS pictures from her time in Cape Town, South Africa shooting with her fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants. The actor recently shared a picture of herself posing with Varun Sood and Abhinav Shukla.

Prior to that, Shweta shared that she made a furry friend in Cape Town and posted a few candid pictures and a video of her playing fetch with her new german shepherd buddy.

A week ago, the actor shared a video of herself and Vishal Aditya Singh doing their happy dance to Aastha Gill's latest track Paani Paani.

