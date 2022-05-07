Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari On Nepotism: 'Haq Banta Hai, You Can't Take It Away'

Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari gained fame in the industry after featuring in Harrdy Sandhu's music video, Bijlee Bijlee. Palak recently waded into the nepotism debate as she stated that people, who have worked so much just like her mother, would want to give their children everything possible. She asked, "Would it be fair if out of that, she gave her daughter nothing?"

Shweta Tiwari is one of the biggest names in the Television industry and her fanbase is proof of it.

The 41-year-old actor has worked in shows like Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay from where she earned a reputed recognition in the industry. Apart from that, Shweta even got featured in the TV serials like Parvarrish, Baal Veer, Begusarai and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Palak Tiwari opens up on nepotism

In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, Palak Tiwari shed some light on nepotism, stating that parents have worked so hard and it's their right to provide a little to their children, adding, "You can’t take that away from them."

Palak said that she believes that to some extent outsiders are marginalised and in a way that is true and maybe sometimes they are 'overlooked' too. The 21-year-old actor said, "There are equal cons I would say of being related to someone that has made it. More than anything else, just the pressure of living up to what they have created and the love that audiences have for them."

Talking about her mother Shweta Tiwari, the Bijlee Bijlee fame stated that no matter what she will do, people will think that her mom is better and she has never refuted that thing in her life. She continued, "I will never because she is better. I am a part of her. I am a much smaller part of her. So for me to grow where she is, it will take me a lot of time. But also, my mom had a lot of struggles in her life from a young age.”

'Haq banta hai...': Palak Tiwari

Continuing on the topic of nepotism, Palak said that people who have worked so hard like her mom who came from nothing, would it be fair if out of that, she gave her daughter nothing? She further added, "Your parents do this so they can make a more comfortable life for their children. You think you are shaming the child, but you are shaming the parent. They have worked so hard. Unka haq banta hai ki woh apne baccho ko thoda provide karein (It's their right to provide a little for their children). You can’t take that away from them."

Image: Twitter/@shweta.tiwari