Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Thanks Her Mother For 'raising Them Correctly'

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note dedicated to the actor. Sharing an adorable picture of Shweta and Reyansh on her Instagram Stories, Palak thanked the former for raising them correctly. Further, Palak Tiwari showered praises on her mother and added that Shweta not only taught them right but preached them through examples of what true strength is.

Palak Tiwari praises mother Shweta Tiwari on Father's Day

Talking about her mother, Palak Tiwari said, "Thank you for never letting the negativity get to you". “You're my everything. You're the best parent in the whole world and we are so blessed to have you,” Palak concluded. Shweta Tiwari shares Palak Tiwari with her first husband, Raja Chaudhary, while she had Reyansh with her second husband, Abhinav Kohli. Take a look at Palak Tiwari's Instagram post for Shweta Tiwari on Father's Day.

KKK 11's shoot recently got wrapped in Cape Town. Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants' return to their homes, actor Shweta Tiwari shared that she can't wait to meet her kids Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. As seen in co-contestant, Arjun Bijlani's Instagram Stories, the actor revealed why she is excited to be home. On June 21, Bijlani took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of Instagram Stories from their last day in Cape Town, featuring Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul.

Arjun Bijlani asked Shweta Tiwari how excited she was to return home. Responding to the former, she said, "I am very excited, I really need to go back to my kids". The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor further added, "I miss them too much". As the video progressed, Sana Makbul teased Tiwari saying that she was always on her phone talking to her kids.

Shweta replied to Sana that it was the only option she had while she was miles away from her kids. Sana Makbul added, "Finally, she is going back to her kids, finally". Shweta Tiwari reshared Arjun Bijlani's Instagram Stories on her photo-sharing handle. Palak Tiwari is 20 years old, while Reyansh is just four years old.

IMAGE: PALAK TIWARI'S INSTAGRAM

