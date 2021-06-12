Shweta Tiwari's Ex-husband Abhinav Kohli Answers 'got Your Son?' Query; Reacts Tp NCW Post

Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli stated that he was yet to meet their son as the actor continued to be abroad for shooting. He shared that the case had not come up for hearing despite it being listed on multiple days. He also informed that there was no ‘trouble’ from police over the National Commission for Women’s post on him allegedly physically abusing the child.

Abhinav Kohli shares update on case against Shweta, NCW post on him

In a video shared on Instagram, Abhinav shared that he was expressing his views for people who were asking him, 'You got your child?' He had alleged that Shweta had left for shooting abroad, for the Khatron Ke Khiladi and left their child in a hotel.

In the video, he said, “I had put my application within a week, but Shweta did not file her application.” He said that on the initial date of hearing at Bombay High Court, June 3, Shweta's lawyers did not turn up.

Abhinav stated that since the division bench of the High Court was working only on Tuesday and Thursday due to COVID-19, his case did not come up for hearing on June 8, 10 and 11 as it was not listed in the initial queue of cases. He claimed that in India there were ‘only one-fourth of judges’ of the required judges to hear the cases.

On Monday, June 14, the case of 'a son to meet his father', might come up for hearing. He stated that it had been a month since he was trying, but 'unfortunately, it had not happened', but he was hopeful of a hearing soon.

After Abhinav’s initial claims, Shweta had posted a video, which she deleted later, of the CCTV footage of her building, where Abhinav purportedly tried to snatch their child away from Shweta as other residents of the building looked on. The NCW had then written to the DGP to take action.

Abhinav stated that he was 'grateful and thankful' to the DGP and Mumbai Police as 'they did not contact or trouble' him. "They have their investigative agencies, perhaps they saw my 1-hour video and maybe even NCW saw it and realised that it was a lie."

He also thanked all those who supported him during that night when he was accused of physical abuse of his son, and stated that he was grateful to those who backed him when he was 'alone'. He said that though he was facing issues with the court due to 'tareekh pe tareekh', he hoped that India and its judiciary would improve by the time his son grew up, and there would be enough judges then.

