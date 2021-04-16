Shweta Tiwari's Gym Trainer Reveals Secret Behind Her Stunning Transformation, Watch Video

Shweta Tiwari has lost oodles of weight this year and she has been looking confident than ever and much more comfortable in her skin. She has been sharing several photoshoots flaunting her well-toned body and has been garnering praise and compliments for her new look. Now, Shweta Tiwari's trainer has revealed the secret behind her stunning transformation. The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actor reposted two of her workout videos on her Instagram stories on Friday, April 16.

A look at Shweta Tiwari's workout sessions on Instagram

In the reel shared by her Gym trainer, Shweta Tiwari sported a purple t-shirt and black track pants paired with grey sports shoes. In the video, she can be seen doing an intense workout with the medicine ball. Shweta was seen shouting as she smashed the ball heavily on the floor and wall and even doing exercises holding it. The gym trainer called her "courageous", "dedicated", "diligent" and an "inspiration" in the caption. Shweta Tiwari shared the reel on her Instagram story and wrote "Ohhoooo!" with see-no-evil and hugging emoticons. In another video shared on her story, she was seen pulling off a hanging legs exercise in the gym.

A sneak peek of Shweta Tiwari's photoshoots after transformation

Ever since Shweta Tiwari's transformation, she had been sharing photos flaunting her well-toned body. A couple of weeks ago, Shweta flashed her perfectly toned washboard abs in the series of pictures. She could be seen posing in an orange and white floral pantsuit paired with a plain grey tube top. She completed her look with a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses, matching stilettoes, and a dainty gold necklace. In another sensational look, she was seen in a cheetah print short dress with a belt and long black boots that went up to her knees. Check out more of her photoshoot pics below-

About Shweta Tiwari's daughter's debut

Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari is gearing up to make her acting debut. She will be playing a lead role in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter which is the first in the horror franchise by director Vishal Mishra. According to Hindustan Times, Mishra said in a statement that he was already impressed by Palak's work within a day of the shoot. He added she was the heart and soul of his film and described her to be extremely "hardworking" and "sincere". He revealed they will be shooting in Pune for a while and then will continue the second schedule in Mumbai.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.