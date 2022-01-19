Shweta Tiwari's Truth About Ripped Body; 'My Abs Defined For 2 Days & Bloated For Next 4'

Shweta Tiwari's fitness might make it hard for people to believe that she is the mother of a 21-year-old. While the latter, Palak Tiwari, made her debut in the world of showbiz recently, the former is still making fans awestruck with her youthful energy. A highlight of the TV star's recent photos has been her toned abs, which had made headlines for the 41-year-old.

Shweta has now clarified that her toned abs was not something that she possessed all the time. The Kasauti Zindagii Kay star also shared that there were other factors like camera angles, lighting and poses that also helped celebrities post such photos.

Shweta Tiwari opens up on pictures depicting her toned abs

Shweta shared that hearing compliments for her physique was something that she enjoyed. However, she stated that she did not look like that every day. Tiwari added that apart from a fit body, the lights, camera angle and pose helped one look in a certain way in pictures.

She stated that her abs were defined for two days, but were 'bloated' for the next four days.

Shweta stressed that someone's body won't be ripped all the time, and that achieving such a physique in a short time frame, like two months, was not possible. She shared that only daily workouts would help one achieve this.

Shweta also said that the pandemic had made everyone realise the importance of fitness. She said that there were days where she could not dedicate an hour for her workout. She emphasised on the importance of one to keep moving even at home, and she did so by jogging or walking or skipping.

The actor added that fitness for her was not in abs, but in overall health, in not being unwell or losing breath and being tired during walking or running.

Shweta has a dietician to help her, and she performs weight training and cardio exercises as a part of her fitness regime. The actor admitted that there were days she felt like eating as per wish, and that she put on weight sometimes. She also said she had a cheat day, once a week.

However, at such instances, she decides to get fitter and tried to maintain her diet as much as possible.

Image: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari