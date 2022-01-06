Shweta Tiwari took to her social media account on Thursday and shared a collection of elegant pictures of herself donning a traditional attire and fans began to draw similarities between her and Bollywood's fan-favourite star Katrina Kaif. In the caption of the picture, Tiwari had a special message to all those who 'have an opinion' about her life. Fans took to the comments section of the post and hailed her for her glamourous outfit and showered her with heaps of love.

Fans draw comparisons between Shweta Tiwari and Katrina Kaif

Shweta Tiwari headed to her Instagram account on January 6, 2022, and posted a picture of herself in a saree with hints of pink and ivory. A netizen took to the comments section of her post and wrote, "Tumne to Katrina ko bhi piche chhor dia (You have left Katrina behind)." The actor had a piece of advice for all those looking at her picture online as she wrote, "If you have an opinion About my life, please raise your hand. Now put it over your mouth!" The actor became the talk of the town after she appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and gained a massive fan following.

Several fans and followers of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's took to the comments section and flooded it with heart and fire emoticons as they praised her for her elegant look. Fans called her 'stunning' and some wrote, "Simply wow". A netizen also complimented her by saying she looks only 18-years-old.

Shweta's daughter, Palak Tiwari recently made her debut in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video of Bijlee Bijlee. The song was released on October 30 and marked the young star's first on-screen appearance. Composed by B Praak and sung by Harrdy, the song became a hit soon after its release. The adorable mother-daughter duo also danced together on the number on social media and gained heaps of love from their fans. Shweta uploaded the video and wrote, "Catching the beat with ⚡️BIJLEE⚡️ herself ⚡️❤️🤩". The two stars could be seen dancing their hearts out on the beats of the song.

Have a look at the video here

(Image: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari, @katrinakaif)