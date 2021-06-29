Shweta Tripathi Sharma Celebrates Third Wedding Anniversary With Gorgeous Throwback Pics

Shweta Tripathi Sharma is one of the well-known actors from the Mirzapur cast. She recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary by sharing a series of throwback photos from her wedding. She also posted an unseen childhood photo of herself and her husband, Chaitanya Sharma for all her fans on social media.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s 3rd wedding anniversary with Chaitanya Sharma

Shweta Tripathi Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle and dug out a precious photo from her wedding diaries and posted it in her Instagram stories. In the photo, she can be seen holding her husband, Chaitanya’s hand during their wedding with a blissful smile on their faces. She originally posted this photo three years ago when she got married to Chaitanya and stated in the caption how she could get to be silly with her favourite boy for the rest of her life.

The actor also added an old Instagram post of herself from her wedding diaries in which she shared glimpses of their sangeet ceremony. In the photos, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Chaitanya Sharma can be seen sharing some of the happiest memories together. She originally shared this photo after a month of their wedding and stated how she legally got married to her favourite human.

Shweta also added this throwback post to her Instagram stories in which she shared two of her black and white photos with her husband from their wedding. The actor posted this on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. She even added a hashtag from their wedding diaries that stated ‘go cheeta get batata’.

Adding to the series of her throwback photos, she also shared a collage of two photos consisting of her and her husband’s childhood pictures. In the first one, Shweta Tripathi Sharma's husband can be seen sipping a soft drink while wearing a striped tank top while Shweta, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a floral dress with a cute smile on her face. In the caption, she added how 20 years later, the guy on the left married the mouse on the right. She received tons of compliments for this post when she originally shared it with her fans.

IMAGE: SHWETA TRIPATHI SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

