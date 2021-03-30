Siddharth Gupta Opens Up On Shooting For 'Kaise Juda Rahein' Video Amidst The Pandemic

Siddharth Gupta’s new music video Kaise Juda Rahein premiered on March 26, 2021, and has been leaving a deep impact on the audience ever since. The song has been sung by Stevin Ben and Sonna Rele while the direction has been carried out by Dev. The music video stars Eugeniya Belousova alongside Siddharth, and they play the role of a young couple who reunite in the Maldives after staying apart for significant reasons. The song has already crossed 4.8 million views and the numbers have been witnessing a constant spike.

Siddharth Gupta’s Kaise Juda Rahein experience

Actor Siddharth Gupta has lately been in the news for his new music video which has been created in collaboration with Prem and Hardeep. The actor recently opened up on his experience of working on the project amidst the pandemic. In a short interaction with the media, he revealed that this was one of the longest shooting schedules that he has ever been a part of. He specified that most of the music videos are shot within two days and others take a while longer and only huge labels bankroll such projects.

Siddharth Gupta mentioned that it took the team a couple of months to finish the shoot of this music video. The team had shooting locations planned across three locations including Chandigarh, Maldives and Mumbai. He revealed that they faced a lot of obstacles due to the ongoing pandemic. At one instance, their tickets to a specific location were cancelled which caused inconvenience for the team. However, when the final product was in hand, the whole team was quite delighted and content with it.

Siddharth Gupta also added that he is very proud of the team as each and every person has put in a lot of efforts to bring the project to life. He believes everyone on the team should be happy with the end result as it turned out to be quite good. The song Kaise Juda Rahein narrates the story of a young couple who take some time off to work on themselves and reunite with each other, keeping their promises. Have a look at the song here.

