Siddharth Nigam Buys New House In Mumbai, Says 'feeling Blessed And Grateful'

Siddharth Nigam recently bought a new house in the suburbs of Mumbai. He took to social media and gave a glimpse of his dream abode, which is currently under-construction. The Alladin actor also thanked his fans and well-wishers.

Siddharth shared a photo wherein he could be seen posing at the balcony of his new apartment. He expressed his happiness and said that his dream to won a house in Mumbai has finally turned into a reality. Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "New house🏠 , new beginnings! Our flat in Mumbai is finally a reality. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the support and blessings. Now the best part - decorating the interiors! Can't wait to make this place homey and cozy. 🙌❤️ #newbeginnings #dreamhouse #homedecor #grateful #dothework #jaishreeram (sic)."

The actor re-shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Hey guys! Take a look at my new home sweet home in Mumbai. Grateful to God and everyone who supported us in achieving this dream. Now the best part - decorating the interiors! Can't wait to make this place homey and cozy. #newbeginnings #dreamhouse." Take a look at the post below.

Several celebrities including Anushka Sen, Dev Joshi, Reem Sameer, Shantanu Maheshwari, Karanvir Bohra and Ritvik Sahore among others congratulated Siddharth. They took to his comments section and dropped congratulatory messages. While Karanvir wrote, "Om Namah Shivaya", Shantanu Maheshwari said, "Congratulations!!!" Meanwhile, Prit Kamani commented, "Sending you all the good vibes (sic)."

More about Siddharth Nigam's new house

Siddharth Nigam bought the house in 2020. However, it seems that the actor recently got the handover of the flat. The 22-year-old actor will live along with his elder brother Abhishek Nigam and their mother Vibha Nigam. Apart from the new hoome, Siddharth is a proud owner of some swanky cars. On the professional front, Siddharth has been a part of several popular shows including Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Hero Gayab Mode On among others.