Siddharth Nigam Injures His Foot At Home During Workout, Asks Fans Not To Worry

In this time of lockdown, celebs are trying to keep up with their fitness at home itself. In this time of crisis, they have been urging fans to practice social distancing and are entertaining them with the lives in quarantine. Recently it was reported that actor Karishma Tanna had injured herself badly while performing yoga at home. After Karishma, now the Dhoom 3 actor Siddharth Nigam has been injured during a workout. Take a look at it here to know more.

Read Also | Siddharth Nigam And Jannat Zubair's 'Ringtone' Gets A Thumbs Up From Fans

Siddharth Nigam injured at home during workout

Siddharth Nigam is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. He recently took to his Instagram story and expressed that he is injured. He took to his stories and expressed that he was practicing some flips and splits when he met with an injury. Siddharth Nigam also added that it was one of the reasons he did not come online for a day. He further added that three of his toes have swelling of some kind and that it will reduce in some time. Siddharth Nigam also added that his fans need not worry about him. Take a look at the pics of his stories here.

Read Also | Avneet Kaur's Best Pictures With Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam has reportedly been a fitness freak since his childhood. He likes to stay fit and healthy as can also be seen in his role in Dhoom 3. He has been working out at home in the time of lockdown and has been entertaining his fans too.

Read Also | Smriti Irani Tells Karishma Tanna, 'hate The Fact You Are Still Slim'; Mentions Mouni Roy

Here are some pics of Siddharth Nigam working out before the lockdown

Read Also | Karishma Tanna’s Latest Desire Is Yearning Of Every Make-up Lover Amid Lockdown; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.