Siddharth Nigam Opens Up About Playing Pranks On The Sets Of 'Hero-Gayab Mode On'

Actor Siddharth Nigam has made his mark in the entertainment industry by playing intense roles in several projects. Although, the Dhoom 3 actor usually plays serious roles but in reality, Siddharth Nigam is a self-proclaimed prankster. Recently, while addressing the media, Siddharth talked about how he pranks and plays tricks on the sets.

According to a media statement, Siddharth Nigam who plays the role of Shivaay in Sony SAB’s Hero-Gayab Mode On show talked about how keeps everyone on their toes by playing quirky pranks on the sets. He said, “I am the person who loves to goof around, and this has been the sole reason for carrying out pranks on people since I was very young. On the sets, both my brother and I try out pranks though everyone considers me as the bigger prankster, which I agree with. But Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra are also very witty and fast when it comes to reciprocating to our pranks."

He then described one of Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra’s pranks and said, “I remember them using artificial blood once to show that they are hurt. It did scare people on the set and their prank was successful. Post that, I planned the same prank with more seriousness where I used prosthetics to show that I had met with an accident. Both got so scared and were in tears. But when they got to know it was a prank, they got very angry with me. I convinced them later somehow.” More to the point, the actor added, “In the past as well, there have been so many pranks that have gone wrong. I remember trying to pull off one where I dressed up as a ghost, but it backfired, and nobody got scared. My pranks have got me into trouble so many times that I have stopped counting now. “

Hero Gayab Mode-On revolves around the story of a young man who stumbles upon a mystical ring that makes him invisible. He soon sets out to search for his father but has to fight evil aliens who wish to take the ring from him. Actors like Abhishek Nigam and Yesha Rughani play the lead role in the show whereas Siddharth Nigam plays a supporting role. The show airs on Sony SAB at 8 pm from Monday to Friday.

