Siddharth Nigam’s New Mystical Show 'Hero- Gayab Mode On' To Also Star His Older Brother

Previously seen in Sony SAB's Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Siddharth Nigam hit the small screen with his role in a mystical drama, Hero- Gayab Mode on. Siddharth Nigam’s new show also stars his older brother, named Abhishek Nigam and Yesha Rughani. The young actor took to his Instagram to share a small teaser of his character - Shivay and introduced him to his fans.

Airing on Sony Sab, Siddharth Nigam’s Hero follows the story of a young man played by Abhishek Nigam who chances upon a magical ring that gives him the ability to turn invisible. The young hero sets out on an adventure in search of his father along with Siddarth Nigam's character. But on his journey, the duo must face several villains who wish to acquire the mystical ring.

The new entry of Shivay has got the fans excited as the young actor took to his Instagram to ask his fans if they enjoyed watching Siddharth Nigam's character. He urged the fans on his post to watch the show and to meet Shivay- Hero's new friend in the show. In the teaser shared by Siddharth, he can be seen skillfully performing Tandav and tossing the mystical ring in his hand

Television personalities and fans alike appeared excited about Siddharth Nigam's character in the show as Karanvir Bohra commented that the teaser was looking awesome. Another follower wrote that the series was amazing and that they cannot wait to watch the Niagm brothers together. Several fans praised the young actor's fierce look in the series while other fans expressed their anticipation for the new episodes.

The 20-year-old actor marked his acting debut in Dhoom 3 by playing the role double role of young Sahir and Samar. The actor was widely recognized on the small screen after his role in Colors TV's Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Chandra Nandini. He went on to star in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and in several music videos.

