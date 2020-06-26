'Siddhi Vinayak' Fame Shardool Kunal Pandit Asks For Work In A Heartfelt Post; See Here

Actor Shardool Kunal Pandit, who is known for his roles in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Kuldeepak, Bandini, and more, has decided to quit the entertainment industry and also leave Mumbai. Shardool is set to return to his hometown but took to his social media on June 25, 2020, for a final shot at his dreams. The actor asked for work in a heartfelt post and wrote about how he is struggling to find work in the industry.

Shardool Kunal Pandit tries his 'last shot' at his dreams

He started his post with his journey in the industry and then went on to reveal that he became jobless as the projects started reducing and when some of them did not materialise. Following advice from people, the actor tried to build up his body and also tried his hand at reality shows. When the shows did not materialise, the actor confessed to using steroids to build his body.

Shardool Kunal Pandit further wrote, "However, depression and playing with my body, I landed up getting three relapses of Jaundice. Yes, I did go through a very bad phase of depression and substance abuse also". He clarified that the post is not to gain any sympathy and is an honest post. Pandit said that he is not connected to the big names in the industry and this is his 'last shot' at trying to reach people who could offer him work where he fits in.

Kunal Pandit further wrote, "This is my last shot at trying to reach everyone who probably has work where I fit with my skill sets. I have never forgotten my craft. SO IT IS A HUMBLE REQUEST TO WHOEVER READING, I AM LOOKING FOR WORK”. He said that he has a house to run for which he is ready to accept any roles. He concluded his post by writing, "Yes and I am very hardworking, reach sets on time, and not very expensive".

Shardool Kunal Pandit revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal that he slipped into depression following a string of rejections and failures. He revealed that he faced prolonged health woes and his friends had alienated him. The actor then consulted a therapist in November and surrounded himself with friends like Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava who supported him through his journey. Pandit said that he is ''still not out of it'' and feels staying with his parents might help him.

Talking about his possibility of coming back, Shardool Kunal Pandit said that he is leaving with that hope. The actor further said that he hopes that someone somewhere has seen his work and knows that he is a ''decent and hardworking'' actor and will call him back. Pandit added that it is the only positive hope that he is taking with him.

