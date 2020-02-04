Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Arti And Shehnaaz-Kunal Enact 'Aashiqui 2' Kissing Scene

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience for a quite long time now. There has always been a trend of Bollywood cast gracing the stage of Bigg Boss for their film promotions. In the recent episode, the cast of Malang -- Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor entertained the audience with an interesting conversation with host Salman Khan. Aditya, Disha, and Kunal then entered the Bigg Boss house with a quirky task.

Sidharth Shukla and Aarti Singh recreate the iconic scene of Aashiqui 2

The trio interacted with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants during the course of which, Aditya Roy Kapur started singing the iconic song Tum Hi Ho from his movie Aashiqui 2. While Aditya was singing the song, Kunal Kemmu dragged Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla for a dance. The two started dancing when Kunal decided to put a blazer on them so as to recreate the epic kissing scene from Aashiqui 2.

Kunal Kemmu then turned to Shehnaaz Gill with a desire to do the same. He picked Shehnaaz and put up his blazer on them. All other contestants cheered for them as the four danced on the tunes of the song.

The Malang cast then came up with a quirky task named Skull Ho Naa Ho. They informed that in this task the contestants have to write the name of the contestant who could hamper their chances to be the Bigg Boss 13 winner on the skull and smash it. The contestants also give a valid reason behind their choice of the contestant.

As Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma chose Paras Chhabra as their toughest competitor, Paras Chhabra won the task with maximum votes.

Image Courtesy: Still from Bigg Boss 13

