Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai’s Bond Can MASSIVELY Change Dynamics Of Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has a massive fan following and it is fast increasing with each passing episode. The audience and viewers never missed an opportunity to express their point of view or lend their support for their favourite contestant. Recently, during the captaincy task, the family week welcomed many near and dear ones of Bigg Boss 13's contestants which was an emotional affair. They not only encouraged but also had interesting conversations with other housemates.

But one of the main highlights of the episode was Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai burying their hatchet and rekindling their friendship which was further fuelled by their family members meeting each other. While Sidharth's mother had an endearing meeting with Rashami, the latter's nephew and niece made Rashami and Sidharth become friends again. Sidharth and Rashami's friendship can change the dynamics of the house as they both will prove extremely strong for their competitors if they come together.

SidRa is grabbing headlines amongst the fans

Meanwhile, fans are adoring 'SidRa' and are also taking to their social media to praise the new blossoming bond. It is seen that while Sidharth's bond with Shehnaaz Gill was the talk of the town sometime back, it is clearly evident that SidRa is taking over the limelight from SidNaaz from the past few episodes. Sidharth's growing friendship with Rashami is also mending Sidharth's broken friendship with Asim Riaz. The two are once again slowly trying to mend their friendship.

Sidharth may be torn between his equations with the housemates inside the house

But while Sidharth's growing friendship with Rashami and Asim may be pleasing to the fans of the show, this may also turn the tables for the Balika Vadhu actor. Sidharth's growing closeness with Rashami may distance him from Shehnaaz Gill who is currently not on good terms with the Uttaran actor. It may also be seen that Sidharth's friendship with Asim may affect his bond with Asim's archnemesis Paras Chhabra. Are you excited to see how the game changes in the upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comments section.

Promo Courtesy: Bigg Boss Twitter

