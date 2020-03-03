The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sidharth Shukla Had A Hilarious Reaction When Asked About Arhaan Khan

Television News

Sidharth Shukla recently had a hilarious reaction when he was asked about his Ex-Bigg Boss 13 housemate Arhaan Khan with whom he was on loggerheads. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sidharth Shukla

The fact that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is not an avid social media user, is known to all. But it was due to the demand of his die-hard fans, that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor tried to connect with his die-hard fans recently. Sidharth came live from his Instagram account for the first time and on this occasion, his fans flooded him with questions and adorable wishes. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also went on to answer all the questions by his fans, not wanting to upset anyone. However, he left all his fans in splits when he answered a question about the controversial Ex-Bigg Boss 13 Arhaan Khan.

Also Read: Here Is When Sidharth Shukla's Love For Shehnaaz Was Compared To Kabir Singh's For Preeti

Sidharth Shukla had a hilarious reaction when asked about Arhaan Khan

When Sidharth was asked about Arhaan Khan on his live chat, he said that he does not know where Arhaan went after the show. He further added that he has not met him since coming out of the house. But it was truly hilarious when Sidharth referred to Arhaan as a ‘one-man army’.

The fans also had some hilarious reactions to Sidharth Shukla's comment on Arhaan Khan on social media. It is not a hidden fact that Sidharth and Arhaan have been in loggerheads with each other due to the Bigg Boss 13 winner's fights with Rashami Desai. Check out Sidharth Shukla's reaction Arhaan Khan and the hilarious reactions of the fans.

Also Read: Rashami Desai Reveals Her Current Equation With Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla; Read

Sidharth's fans had some epic social media reactions on his reaction

 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Runner-ups Asim Riaz And Sreesanth Clicked Together Amid Gym Session

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH ON PARLIAMENT SCUFFLE
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS