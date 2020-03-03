The fact that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is not an avid social media user, is known to all. But it was due to the demand of his die-hard fans, that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor tried to connect with his die-hard fans recently. Sidharth came live from his Instagram account for the first time and on this occasion, his fans flooded him with questions and adorable wishes. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also went on to answer all the questions by his fans, not wanting to upset anyone. However, he left all his fans in splits when he answered a question about the controversial Ex-Bigg Boss 13 Arhaan Khan.

Also Read: Here Is When Sidharth Shukla's Love For Shehnaaz Was Compared To Kabir Singh's For Preeti

Sidharth Shukla had a hilarious reaction when asked about Arhaan Khan

When Sidharth was asked about Arhaan Khan on his live chat, he said that he does not know where Arhaan went after the show. He further added that he has not met him since coming out of the house. But it was truly hilarious when Sidharth referred to Arhaan as a ‘one-man army’.

The fans also had some hilarious reactions to Sidharth Shukla's comment on Arhaan Khan on social media. It is not a hidden fact that Sidharth and Arhaan have been in loggerheads with each other due to the Bigg Boss 13 winner's fights with Rashami Desai. Check out Sidharth Shukla's reaction Arhaan Khan and the hilarious reactions of the fans.

Also Read: Rashami Desai Reveals Her Current Equation With Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla; Read

Sidharth's fans had some epic social media reactions on his reaction

Ramlaal has got a better luck than us! Sid nay uss ka naam toh liya 😭



Jokes apart it was so funny when he said Arhaan toh gaya😂😂😂#SidharthShukla #bb13 #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/PHDblAdAk0 — 💞💞ROSHNI💞💞 #TeamSidharthShukla #SidHeart (@BeingR0shni) March 2, 2020

Ramlal ki khushi ka koi thikana nhi aaj!😂 pic.twitter.com/GGDfaODiOm — Zaini ❤ (@ss_xaini) March 2, 2020

Jeevan safal ho gaya Ramlaal ka😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I2jgdc7sjb — 💞💞ROSHNI💞💞 #TeamSidharthShukla #SidHeart (@BeingR0shni) March 2, 2020

Arhaan tera luck to bohut accha hai @sidharth_shukla ji ne apne muh se tera naam liya😂😂😋kash humara v naam leta🤔but humara luck v accha hai Kyu ki Rashmi ne tujhe kick maar diya😂😂😂😂😋😋 — Rashami Sidharth forever (@forever_sidra) March 2, 2020

He remember "one man army" 😂😂 — shreya 💫💫 (@Shreya74720133) March 2, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss Runner-ups Asim Riaz And Sreesanth Clicked Together Amid Gym Session

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.