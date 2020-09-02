Sidharth Sagar Denies Shilpa Shinde's Claim Of Him Being Exploited On The Sets; Read Here

After Bigg Boss 11 star Shilpa Shinde claimed that Sunil Grover was exploited on the sets of Gangs of Filmistan, Sidharth Sagar, in an interview with SpotboyE, refused the claims. He mentioned that he is having the best experience on the set. Read on:

Sidharth Sagar denies Shilpa Shinde's claim

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde was reportedly unhappy with Sunil Grover's Gangs of Filmistan and she quit the show. She had earlier mentioned that Sidharth Sagar who is one of the actors working in Gangs of Filmistan was being exploited on the sets and cried because he was tired. To this, Sidharth Sagar responded in an interview with SpotBoyE denying the claims made by Shilpa Shinde. He shared that he was working with the 'best cast and crew' and Sunil Grover was giving him good exposure. He said that he was not aware of her claims until he saw an article about the same.

Sidharth Sagar added that he has worked for hours straight in previous shows and that a 12-hour shoot would not affect him much. He said that he is clueless about why Shilpa Shinde would make such claims about him when instead he is actually enjoying working on the sets of Gangs of Filmistan. He also spoke about the exposure Sunil Grover is giving him through the show and how he is getting more mileage than the others on the show. He mentioned that Sunil Grover is a great artist to work with. He said he gives the actors enough space tow ork. Siddharth also added that he wasn't aware that Shilpa Shinde had left the show.

About Gangs of Filmistan

Besides Sunil Grover and Sidharth Sagar, Gangs Of Filmistan will also star Sanket Bhosale, Upasana Singh Paritosh Tripathi, and Jatin Suri in pivotal roles. Sunil Grover will be seen playing the character of an eccentric landlord and the rest of the cast will be playing his tenants. The tenants will have to entertain the landlord amid the lockdown because he has no cable connection. The first three episodes of the show have already been premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

