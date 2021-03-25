Sidharth Shukla And Abhinav Shukla's Banter On Twitter Leaves Fans Amused

Sidharth Shukla is not very active on Instagram but the actor makes a point to engage with his fans there on a regular basis ever since he joined the platform in 2013. Recently, the actor had posted a status on Twitter wishing students all the best for their upcoming exams. He extended the wish to those who had to file a project and also to those appearing for a job interview.

When a teacher replied to him saying that he should wish them luck too as they had to set and correct the papers of all the students, Sidharth Shukla instead asked her to be lenient to her students and that he was remembering his days as a student. It was at this point that Abhinav Shukla stepped in and asked Sidharth a question.

Sidharth and Abhinav's banter keeps fans entertained

Abhinav Shukla’s tweet saw him posting a status where he tagged Sidharth Shukla with a query. He said that he had seen Sidharth Shukla ask a teacher to be lenient with her students and then followed up his question by asking Sidharth if he had ever been lenient to his juniors when they were in a reality show together. He ended his query by saying that he was prepared for a smart answer from Sidharth Shukla.

Read an article of @sidharth_shukla asking a teacher to be lenient ! Bhai were you lenient as a senior in BB house ?? I am ready for a smart answer though! — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) March 24, 2021

Bhai call karna ... Sab se pehle leniently Tereko teacher aur senior ka difference bataunga ..... Baki tu khud samajhdar hai Khud he samajhjayega......ðŸ˜‡ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 25, 2021

Sidharth replied to Abhinav, “Bhai call karna ... Sab se pehle leniently Tereko teacher aur senior ka difference bataunga ..... Baki tu khud samajhdar hai Khud he samajhjayega” (Brother call me. First I will leniently teach you the difference between a teacher and a senior. The rest you will understand on your own as you are smart enough for that).

How do you always know to say the perfect thing at the perfect time? Aapka comic timing hi nahi, simple baat karne ka bhi timing perfect hai Sidharth ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ — SubhaðŸŒ·AgastyaSid (@sulachi11) March 23, 2021

And thats why Sid is the king ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/WsNFJKxlQL — ð™ð€ðˆð ðŸ¦â˜†| HBD Neet Di ♥ï¸ (@ZAIN17_) March 25, 2021

Though he wasn't that lenient but you also can't ignore the fact that he was the only senior who was unbiased towards the game amd every contestant, whenever someone needed his assistance he was there as a teacher or a friend ... ♥ï¸



We are PROUD of him for this ðŸ˜Œ — Sidharth A. Shukla ðŸ‡µðŸ‡° FC (@TeamPakSid) March 24, 2021

Many people commented on Twitter saying that they wished Sidharth would reply to them instead of replying to Abhinav. Others said that they were sure that Abhinav was not prepared for such a savage answer from Sidharth and called it the battle of the Shukla's. One fan also said that Sidharth was not lenient but he was fair to everyone in the reality show and that is why he was loved.

