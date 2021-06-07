Sidharth Shukla And Madhuri Dixit Shake A Leg On 'Tera Naam Liya' On 'Dance Deewane 3'

Broken But Beautiful 3 actor Sidharth Shukla was recently seen on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. Recently, the actor shared a video of himself wooing the talent competition show's judge Madhuri Dixit with a performance on one of her most iconic songs, Tera Naam Liya from the movie Ram Lakhan.

In the Instagram Reels video, Madhuri is seen acting disappointed as she lip-syncs to the song from the late 80s movie. Sidharth then swoops in and woos the actor. He sings the chorus of the song and the two actors sway together.

Madhuri Dixit and Sidharth Shukla dance to Tera Naam Liya

Sidharth Shukla and Madhuri Dixit's fans flooded the comment section of the Instagram Reels video with their support. They said that they were excited to see the two actors together on the dance show. "My two most favourite people in one frame", exclaimed one fan. Another said that they would set fire on the stage of Dance Deewane 3. Fans even dropped loads of fire emojis and heart emojis for two of their favourite actors. The 15-second video received more than 488,000 views and more than 140,000 likes within an hour.

The plot of Broken But Beautiful 3

ALT Balaji's Broken But Beautiful 3 marks Sidharth Shukla's debut on an OTT platform. The series will show Shukla opposite Sonia Rathee. The two characters portrayed by the actors have different perspectives towards love but are attracted to each other. The description of the show reads that "Sometimes, falling out of love can be more empowering than falling in love", hinting at many ups and downs throughout the show.

Recently, Viral Bhayani shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 with the three judges of the show, Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. Shukla was seen on last weekend's Dance Deewane 3 episode where only the final top 10 contestants were seen performing. The reality show is available to watch on Colors TV at 9 pm on the weekends and on the OTT platform, Voot.

Image: Sidharth Shukla and Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

