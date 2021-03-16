Sidharth Shukla & Rohit Reddy Compare Their 'Popeye' Biceps And Here's Who Won; Watch

Sidharth Shukla recently joined hands with Anita Hassanandani's beloved husband Rohit Reddy for a hilarious video. Two days ago, Rohit took to his Instagram handle to share a small video clip with the Shona Shona star, wherein the two got into a fun banter over a comparison of their hunky biceps. In the video, after Anita's husband boasts about his biceps to Sidharth, the latter takes the former by shock with his 'Popeye' biceps.

Sidharth Shukla's video with Rohit Reddy goes viral

One of the most popular television actors, Sidharth Shukla's fitness has been inspirational to millions of fans across the country over the years. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor does not leave any opportunities to shell out major fitness goals on social media by flaunting his enviably hot physique in post-workout photos. Similarly, the 40-year-old recently made headlines after he showed off his "big guns" in a rib-tickling video with new dad Rohit Reddy.

On March 14, 2021, Anita's husband shared a video with Sidharth on his Instagram handle, wherein the latter could be seen reading a script. Soon, Rohit enters the frame, sits next to him, and flexes his biceps in front of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. However, when Sidharth shows his biceps to him, newborn Aaravv's father gives a jaw-dropping reaction which is all things funny. In the video, while Sidharth rocked a white tee over faded black jeans and black sneakers, Rohit sported a full-sleeves dark-blue tee over light-blue pants and grey sneakers. Posting the video on Instagram, Rohit wrote, "@realsidharthshukla bringing on the big guns!".

Check out Rohit Shetty & Sidharth Shukla's Instagram video below:

Soon after the video surfaced online, it was quick to go viral across social media platforms and ardent fans of Sidharth Shukla couldn't stop gushing over it. The video has raked over 190k views and more than 9k comments as netizens flocked to the comment section of the IG post to lavish the actor heaps of praise. In addition to fans, Rohit's wife Anita and celebrity pals Bandgi Kalra, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Shiv Pandit and Mohit Kathuria also reacted to the video. However, what's cooking between Sidharth and Rohit remains unknown as of yet.

Check out some reactions below:

