Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Celebrate One Year Of Their First Song Together 'Bhula Dunga'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are celebrating the one-year completion of their romantic song titled Bhula Dunga, by Darshan Raval. The rumoured couple, popularly known as SidNaaz, appeared together for the first time on screen, after their stint on a popular reality television show, for the Darshan Raval track, which has garnered more than 100 million views in a year. Fans and followers of the rumoured couple have taken to their social media handles and are congratulating the actors on their song's first anniversary.
Actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill took to their Instagram handles earlier today and shared stories celebrating Bhula Dunga's one-year anniversary. The Balika Vadhu actor shared a picture of a bouquet of red roses along with a note on his IG story, which had a picture of Shehnaaz and himself attached to it, while Shehnaaz too shared a collage of a number of stills from the romantic track. You can see their IG stories below.
Ardent fans and followers of the rumoured couple were elated at their first song together completing one year. A lot of people took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement regarding the same. While one follower talked about the emotional rollercoaster ride that Bhula Dunga was, another one said that the song is very special to all Sidnaaz fans. The majority of the tweets were congratulatory messages for the song's team and praises for the romantic ballad.
Darshan & #SidNaaz always a special beautiful bond for us #BhulaDunga #1YearOfBDFtSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/2i3BmCDr6oMarch 24, 2021
Huge Thanks to Bass Hamare Sidharth Shehnaaz SidNaaz for givin us a beautiful song #BhulaDunga â¤ï¸@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gillMarch 24, 2021
" 1 Year Of BhulaDunga Ft SidNaaz “ pic.twitter.com/4SF7Ta3Kk6
From watching your BB journey of 4 months for the very first time, to watching yourselves working together onscreen for the first time in Bhula Dunga, must've been a very special and emotional rollercoaster ride! ðŸ’—ðŸ˜— I Hate You Ka Opposite (@lifelong_rahega) March 24, 2021
Bhula Dunga=ðŸ’–@sidharth_shukla@ishehnaaz_gill#BhulaDunga pic.twitter.com/DEVvXXaDrN
It’s nothing less than Diwali Celebrations for us ðŸ¤©ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ’ƒâ¤ï¸#BhulaDunga— ðŸŒ¹Roseâ˜†Dheet SidNaazLover (@Rose_isFae) March 24, 2021
" 1 Year Of BhulaDunga Ft SidNaaz “ pic.twitter.com/3ZF0cPQrhV
One year of #BhulaDunga ðŸ¥³— SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC â¤ï¸ (@SidShukla_1) March 24, 2021
Congratulations to you @sidharth_shukla and the entire team of Bhula Dunga.. @ishehnaaz_gill@DarshanRavalDZ Thank you for giving us such a beautiful song!! â¤ï¸
It will be always close to our hearts because it was his first MV!!#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/5dogJsvJzt
It's Been A Year Of #BhulaDunga But it's Seems Like Tomorrow. This Was The First Project Of Our Queen @ishehnaaz_gill After BB & It's Truly Very Near To The Heart Of Every Shehnaazianâ¤— ShehnaazGill OFFICIAL FC (@ShehnaazGillTM) March 24, 2021
Such an Soothing Song Sung By @DarshanRavalDZðŸ‘Œ#ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/EG8mMemQPv
Everything about #BhulaDunga was sublime. It was @sidharth_shukla & @ishehnaaz_gill’s first MV post BB amidst pandemic & it broke records throughout the world. That itself is telling of what a phenomenon it has become! It’s been quite a journey!— Sonnia â™¡ (@SonniaSlays) March 24, 2021
1 Year Of BhulaDunga Ft SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/GD5MBPqJHr
Bhula Dunga was Sidharth and Shehnaaz's first-ever project together, that released back on March 24, 2020. It crossed 100 million views on Youtube in a span of few months and is Darshan Raval’s third single to achieve the feat in less than a year. The song follows a couple and depicts their love which goes through all kinds of emotional rides, happiness, sorrow, excitement peace, and much more.
The actor has appeared in a variety of music videos such as Bhula Dunga, Shona Shona and Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, and now fans have been waiting for his upcoming music video titled Habit voiced by one of the finest singers in the industry, Shreya Ghoshal. Apart from these, he is currently seen in the latest season of the popular web series, Broken But Beautiful.
