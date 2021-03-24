Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Celebrate One Year Of Their First Song Together 'Bhula Dunga'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill took to their IG handles earlier today and expressed gratitude over their song Bhula Dunga completing one year. Read more.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are celebrating the one-year completion of their romantic song titled Bhula Dunga, by Darshan Raval. The rumoured couple, popularly known as SidNaaz, appeared together for the first time on screen, after their stint on a popular reality television show, for the Darshan Raval track, which has garnered more than 100 million views in a year. Fans and followers of the rumoured couple have taken to their social media handles and are congratulating the actors on their song's first anniversary.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill celebrate one year of Bhula Dunga 

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill took to their Instagram handles earlier today and shared stories celebrating Bhula Dunga's one-year anniversary. The Balika Vadhu actor shared a picture of a bouquet of red roses along with a note on his IG story, which had a picture of Shehnaaz and himself attached to it, while Shehnaaz too shared a collage of a number of stills from the romantic track. You can see their IG stories below.

Fans react to the song's one-year completion 

Ardent fans and followers of the rumoured couple were elated at their first song together completing one year. A lot of people took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement regarding the same. While one follower talked about the emotional rollercoaster ride that Bhula Dunga was, another one said that the song is very special to all Sidnaaz fans. The majority of the tweets were congratulatory messages for the song's team and praises for the romantic ballad.

Bhula Dunga was Sidharth and Shehnaaz's first-ever project together, that released back on March 24, 2020. It crossed 100 million views on Youtube in a span of few months and is Darshan Raval’s third single to achieve the feat in less than a year. The song follows a couple and depicts their love which goes through all kinds of emotional rides, happiness, sorrow, excitement peace, and much more.

Sidharth Shukla's works

The actor has appeared in a variety of music videos such as Bhula Dunga, Shona Shona and Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, and now fans have been waiting for his upcoming music video titled Habit voiced by one of the finest singers in the industry, Shreya Ghoshal. Apart from these, he is currently seen in the latest season of the popular web series, Broken But Beautiful.

