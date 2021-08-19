Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill To Make Relationship Official? Watch THIS Video To Know

Ever since their romantic stint on a television reality show started surfacing on the internet, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been giving 'couple' goals. The actors have always admitted being each others' best friends, the shenanigans have continously been rooting for their romantic relationship to be official. Amid this, the rumoured couple has been working together on various projects. They are featured together in several music videos and as a couple on screen.

Recently, SidNaaz was seen on a dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. On Wednesday, Gill took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a promo from the dance reality show. The duo made a grand entrance with a romantic dance performance for a special weekend episode. In the short video clip, it seems that the actors ended up 'sharing a moment.' Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share a moment on Dance Deewane 3

In the shared promo of Dance Deewane 3, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla can be seen creating a spoof of a scene from the hit Madhuri Dixit-starrer film, Dil Toh Pagal Hai. In the video, they seemed to almost kiss but then the camera captures Madhuri Dixit's reaction. The actor, who was judging the dance reality show, looked surprised as she witnessed SidNaaz's act.

The Punjabi actor's fondness for Sidharth is quite evident. In the latest promo, Gill also admits about liking Shukla and thinks of him as 'her ideal man.' One scene also shows Shukla getting possessive as Gill grooves with a contestant on a romantic song. The fun video also shows a ghost scaring Gill and she literally freaks out as she falls from her seat and ends up crying. In the scene, Shukla can be seen laughing at her reaction.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many fans and followers of SidNaaz rushed to express their excitement for the upcoming episode of the dance reality show. A fan commented, "What a chemistry you two share!" with a heart-eyed face emoji, while another one wrote, "Endless dance performance by... '#sidnaaz.'" A netizen chipped in, "It looks like you had a blast," another one added, "Favourite couple... '#sidnaaz.'"

IMAGE: SHEHNAAZ GILL'S INSTAGRAM