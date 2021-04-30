Sidharth Shukla Asks Fans If They're Thinking Of Him, Here's What Fans Said

Sidharth Shukla enjoys a massive fan following of 3.4 million followers on his official Instagram handle. The actor ensures that he engages well with his audience as often as possible. On April 30, 2021, he did the same by popping a very important question for his dedicated followers. The Balika Vadhu fame actor chose to wear formal attire with some casual accessories. He wore a white shirt with its sleeves cut off and a slim black tie. Shukla paired his shirt with a pair of blue jeans and accessorised with chunky black wrist bands. "Thinking of me", he wrote in his caption with a curious thinking emoji. This got fans flooding the comment section of his Instagram post with various reactions.

Sidharth Shukla asks fans if they're thinking of him

Sidharth Shukla's photo received more than 131,000 likes within a span of an hour. One fan stated that it was obvious that they were thinking of him writing, "Ye bhi koi poochne ki baat hai? Absolutely & undoubtedly, and waiting for you to grace our screens soon. Much love to you champ". Another gushed over how handsome he looked in the picture.

"How did you know?", another fan asked jokingly. Another follower of Sidharth Shukla exclaimed, "Sidharth Bhai always about you". One fan was just glad to get another picture of Sidharth as they teasingly wrote, "Glad to get a glimpse of you". "Ohh goodness... Always always! SIDHARTH SHUKLA you're in my heart and on my mind", wrote another fan with many heart emojis.

Sidharth Shukla's latest projects

Shukla will be seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3 next to Sonia Rathee. The web series, which will be streaming on Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji platform, will be releasing in late 2021. The trailer for the series wad dropped in September 2020. Sidharth Shukla will also feature in Shreya Ghoshal's Habit. He will be seen next to his lady love Shehnaaz Gill in the music video. He was last seen in Colors TV's Namak Issk Ka for a special Holi episode.in 2021. He featured in three music videos in 2020. Shona Shona for Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya by Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar, and Bhula Dunga by Darsha Raval.

(Promo Image Source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.