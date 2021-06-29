Sidharth Shukla Believes That 'sometimes Doing Nothing Is Actually Doing A Lot'

Sidharth Shukla recently took to social media and shared his opinion about how “sometimes doing nothing is actually doing a lot.” Fans agreed to him and showered his post with multiple encouraging comments. Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s post below.

Sidharth Shukla believes that doing nothing is doing a lot

Taking to Twitter, Sidharth wrote, “Sometimes you make list of things to do and land up doing nothing …….. and sometimes doing nothing is actually doing a lot …” Fans dropped comments such as, “You are sweet Sidharth”, “You are Totally Right Sidharth ...I m agree with u ...”, “Hi sunshine! So glad to have you back here, we hope you have been doing well and taking good care of yourself. We were just thinking about you, talk about making our day brighter by you just being here..we love you and missed you so much.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Sometimes you make list of things to do and land up doing nothing …….. and sometimes doing nothing is actually doing a lot … — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 29, 2021

About Sidharth Shukla's latest show

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla was recently seen playing the lead role in Broken But Beautiful 3 along with Sonia Rathee. The show is created by Ekta Kapoor and revolves around love, heartbreaks and more between two people and is available on ALTBalaji and MX Player. It was released on May 29, 2021.

In Broken But Beautiful 3, Sidharth Shukla’s character is named Agastya Rao, characterized as “the angry young man of the Hindi theatre.” He is at the peak of his career, but later breakdowns as if someone has cursed him. The show follows the story of how Agastya faces ups and downs when he falls in love with Rumi (played by Sonia Rathee.)

Rumi is a scriptwriter and both of them belong to different worlds but get involved in a no-strings-attached relationship. Soon, they fall in love, which takes them on a ride full of twists and turns. The story is a mixture of emotions love, hate, obsession, despair, revenge, and jealousy and shows how it is “more powerful to fall out of love than in love.” Broken But Beautiful 3 consists of 10 episodes with a duration of 22 to 30 minutes per episode. Check out the trailer of the show below.

