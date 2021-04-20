Sidharth Shukla Comes To Shehnaaz's Defence After Pap Questions Latter’s Video Quality

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are making headlines ever since the two appeared on the controversial reality show on Colours TV in 2019. The chemistry between the two actors was widely noted. However, Shehnaaz later confirmed that she is in a relationship with Sidharth 'as a friend'. Yet, Siddharth has got her back as he recently commented on a tweet in which a photographer commented on Shehnaaz's phone quality. Here is Sidharth Shukla's Twitter reply for her friend Shehnaaz.

Sidharth comes to Shehnaaz's defence

Viral Bhayani recently took to his Twitter handle to share a video of Shahnaaz Gill. Viral commented on Shahnaaz's video quality when she shot the video and wished it was better. In the caption, Viral wrote ''Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone.''

Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone ðŸ“± pic.twitter.com/KM6Z9gMdPp — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) April 19, 2021

Apparently, Sidharth Shukla did not like Viral's comment on Shehnaaz's video. The actor commented on the tweet saying Viral should not have uploaded the video if he did not like it. He also said the video was shot on the best possible phone. Sidharth replied, "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it".

Within a few hours, Viral Bhayani's tweet was filled with comments by Shehnaaz Gill's fans. A fan of Shehnaaz said ''Thanks for always appreciating, Shehnaaz. I agree that the video quality could be better but when you have the highest quality celebrity in the video then it really doesn’t matter! Haina? It’s a joy watching her clips.'' Similarly, several fans came up to Shehnaaz's support saying she makes great efforts to keep her fans entertained. Here is how fans of Shehnaaz reacted to the tweet.

When Sidharth and Shehnaaz came together for a brand collaboration

Fans are always drooling over Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's photos and videos. The two recently came together for a brand collaboration in which Sidharth gave a head massage to Shehnaaz. The video received over 1.8 million views and 47 thousand comments.

