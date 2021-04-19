Sidharth Shukla Enjoys Coconut Water To Beat The Heat, Fans Happy To See Glimpse Of Him

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. Recently, paparazzi spotted Sidharth Shukla in his car while he can be seen beating the April heat in a healthy way. In the photo, Sidharth is drinking coconut water while sitting in his car to beat the summer heat of Mumbai.

Sidharth Shukla's healthy solution to beat April heat

Media Photographer Manav Manglani took to Instagram to share a new photo of Sidharth Shukla. In the caption, he wrote, "The very elusive #SidharthShukla beats the heat with some #coconutwater as we click him in Mumbai today #pictureperfect #paparazzi #PhotoOfTheDay". Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Manav's post and it garnered more than sixteen thousand likes on Instagram. Several users expressed their love with emojis while several others called him hot. One of the users also wrote, "How can someone look so hot while just drinking Naareal Paani (coconut water)". Another user also wrote, "Finally got a glimpse of our hottie". Check out some of the reactions below.

Sidharth Shukla's social media presence

Sidharth Shukla is quite active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. On March 24, 2021, Sidharth Shukla shared a video in which he gives insight into the life of an actor. In the caption, Sidharth said that the life of an actor may seem very glamorous but it takes a consistent effort to give the best shot. He added that when he accomplishes a good day's work then he spends time with his friends. Take a look at Sidharth's post below.

In the comment section, fans were impressed with Sidharth and the comment section was filled with fire and heart-eyes emojis. Many fans complimented the actor and his look in the video. One fan wrote about how much they love and appreciate the actor while another fan wrote that she wishes to go on a drive with him like in the video. Take a look at some of the comments from Sidharth Shukla's post below.

On the professional front, Sidharth Shukla is currently working on Broken But Beautiful's Season 3. In 2020, he worked on some music videos for songs like Bhula Dunga, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, and Shona Shona. He will also play a role in the music video of Habit which will be sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Promo Image Source: Sidharth Shukla's Instagram

